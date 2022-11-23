World Cup 2022: Group F Match Report - Morocco 0-0 Croatia

Croatia were held by a stubborn Morocco side in their opening game at the World Cup in Qatar as the lacklustre match ended in a scoreless stalemate on Wednesday afternoon.

The Blazers after reaching the finals of the last edition of the World Cup, they had the optimism of challenging for the ultimate this time.

However, their performance at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor was curtailed by a brave Moroccan side in the end.

Tottenham forward Ivan Perisic unleashed a long-range shot around the 17th minute but his effort went inches over the bar in the first real threat of the match.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou produced a spectacular save to deny the Croatians following a first-time shot from Nikola Vlasic before the break.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was called into the game for first time after he made a brilliant save to Noussair Mazraoui's header from close range few moments after the interval.

This is a near good start for the Atlas Lions who have failed to advance from the group stage of the Mundial since over thirty years.

Belgium will take on Canada in the other group Group F encounter at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.