World Cup 2022: Group G Match Preview - Cameroon vs. Brazil

Cameroon need to go all out for a victory against favourites Brazil in their last group match as they have no other choice if they are to advance to the next round of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Indomitable Lions tackle the five-time World champions at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday night where they seek their first win in the tournament as well.

Cameroon are looking to redeem themselves after their slump in the first two matches where they lost narrowly to Switzerland and drew 3-3 with Serbia.

Experienced forward Vincent Aboubakar was introduced in the second half and changed the game for the Indomitable Lions and fought back from 3-1 down to earn the draw with a goal and an assist.

Aboubakar is expected to start against Brazil tonight and lead the charge of securing a place in the knockout stages for the first time in thirty-two years.

Brazil secured an easy passage to the Round of 16 in the World Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Switzerland in the second group match few days ago in Doha.

Tite's team would however want to finish their group stage with an 100% record as they eye a win over Cameroon in Lusail on Friday.

Even though Tite is expected to give other players the chance to face the Indomitable Lions, they quality remains the same and can beat the Africans in the end.

The Seleçao are so determined to end their ten years droughtiness of not clinching the World Cup in Qatar ib perfection.

Brazil have never dropped a point against African side in the history of the World Cup, they want to keep that record intact after the game against the Indomitable Lions.