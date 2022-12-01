GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: Group H could be decided by a coin toss

Published on: 01 December 2022
The battle for a last 16 place in Group H could end up being decided by a coin toss with three nations in contention. 

Portugal, after two wins from two games have qualified for the knock stages of the World Cup.

However, Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay will have to wait until the final whistle on Friday to determine which team progresses.

Ghana needs a win to qualify without any permutations, but a draw could see the West African battling it out with South Korea if the Asians beat Portugal.

First, if that scenario happens where Ghana and South Korea are locked on same points, goal difference will be used to separate the two countries.

Should both names have same points and same goal difference, a head-to-head analysis will determine which country goes through.

If the situation remains the same, the fair play rule will apply where the most indiscipline nation is booted out of the tournament.

And finally, if the two nations are not separated by any of the above scenarios, a coin toss will be conducted.

