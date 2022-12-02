World Cup 2022: Group H Match Report- Ghana 0-2 Uruguay

Ghana are out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in their final Group H game at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

A first half brace from Flamengo forward Giorgian de Arrascaeta ensured Uruguay booted Ghana out of the competition for the second time.

Ghana went into the game seeking revenge after the dramatic defeat to the same side 12 years ago, but the opportunity for a payback will elude the Black Stars as Andre Ayew missed a glorious opportunity to score from the spot.

Mohammed Kudus won the Black Stars a penalty in the 17th minute after a Jordan Ayew strike was parried into his path, but Andre failed to score the penalty.

Nine minutes later the Uruguayans will take the lead after a cross from the right evaded all Ghana defenders into the path of Suarez before his strike met Arrasteca on it's way into the net.

Six minutes later Arrazteca doubled Uruguay's lead after firing home from another cross from the right.

The Ayew brothers were replaced after the break with Osman Bukari and Kamaldeen Sulemana coming.

The Black Stars dominated and started creating chances in the second half with the best falling to Kudus but the Uruguayan goalkeeper was up to the task.

Sulemana showed some moments of brilliance as he caused troubles for Uruguay's defence but his efforts could not count for anything.

Uruguay will not progress after South Korea defeated Portugal to reach the last 16.