World Cup 2022: Group H Match Report- Ghana 3-2 South Korea

Mohammed Kudus stole the show after netting a brace as the Black Stars recovered from an opening day defeat to beat South Korea 3-2 at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Mohammed Salisu netted his first-ever World Cup goal and a second half brace from Cho Guesung produced an entertaining game in Group H.

South Korea dominated the early stages of the game, getting as many as five corner kicks but failed to take advantage of the set pieces.

The Black Stars hardly weaved two to three passes together, but got into their groove after Mohammed Salisu bundled home from a Jordan Ayew freekick.

Ghana, through Jordan Ayew began to control the game and should have doubled their lead few minutes later.

Ayew and Inaki Williams combined from the left, before the Crystal Palace man sent in a brilliant cross which found Mohammed Kudus for the second goal.

Two quick corner kicks nearly saw Ghana extending their lead after Thomas Partey missed by inches.

After the break, the Black Stars had the first chance to extend their lead but a pass from Andre Ayew was well defended by South Korea.

The Koreans began to dominate and just before the hour mark, lanky forward Cho Guesung beat his marker Salisu to pull one back for the Asians.

Three minutes later the 24-year-old levelled for South Korea with a powerful header from a cross from the left.

However, the Black Stars responded after a counter with Gideon Mensah sending in a brilliant cross which was first missed by Inaki WIlliams before Kudus slotted home.

Otto Addo made a triple substitution few moments later, taking off Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Tariq Lamptey for Dennis Odoi, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The Black Stars were pinned back in the final minutes of the game as South Korea kept attacking for a leveller.