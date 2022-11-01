World Cup 2022: Hamburg forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer named in Ghana's provisional squad

Hamburg forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has reportedly been named in the 55-man preliminary squad of the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 20-year-old, who made his Black Stars debut against Nicaragua in September, will be making a return to the team before the final list is released.

Otto Addo will release the provisional squad in the coming days as the Black Stars prepare for the Mundial.

"I see my chance. I will continue to step on the gas at HSV and hope that I'll be there," said the Hamburg attacker.

Kinogsdorffer is enjoying a good campaign in Germany with Hamburg, where he has scored six goals in 14 appearances for the club.

He joined Hamburg from SV Darmstadt in the summer transfer window.

"I'm developing further. At HSV we have a lot of ball possession. We just do it well as a team. I get good passes and try to use them," he added.