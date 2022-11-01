World Cup 2022: Hamburg star Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer wants to be part of final Black Stars squad 

Ghana winger Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer is hoping to make the Black Stars final squad for the World Cup.

Koningsdorffer made his debut for Ghana against Nicaragua last month in an international friendly and has been impressive for Hamburg this season.

The 21-year-old has scored four goals in 12 appearances and is hoping to get into the Black Stars squad for the mundial with his performance.

Speaking in an interview, the former Dynamo Dresden star disclosed he was congratulated by Ghana coach Otto Addo after making his debut for the national team following his nationality switch.

"I see my chance. I will continue to step on the gas at HSV and hope that I'll be there.", Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer said as quoted by Bild on his dreams of making Ghana's final squad for the tournament.

Coach Otto Addo has submitted the provisional list to FIFA and is expected to name his final 26 on November 2022.

Ghana will face Portugal Uruguay and South Korea in the group stage at the tournament.

The Black Stars begin their campaign against Portugal on November 24, 2022.

The team will play their last preparatory game on November 17 against Switzerland before heading to the World Cup.