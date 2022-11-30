GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: 'He has a bright future in front of him' - Ghana captain Andre Ayew on  Mohammed Kudus 

Published on: 30 November 2022
Ghana captain Andre Ayew has tipped Mohammed Kudus to be the next big star from the West African country.

The 22-year-old, who has impressed for Ajax in the Champions League this season, scored two goals to help the West Africans to a 3-2 win on Monday which boosted their hopes of progressing from Group H.

Kudus was also adjudged man of the match after his splendid performance.

"He has a bright future in front of him," Black Stars captain Andre Ayew said.

"We know this, I know this, Ghana knows it now, the world is going to know it. You'll see, more is coming from my boy."

Mohammed Kudus has two goals and one assist playing in his first major tournament for the Black Stars.

Kudus is already attracting interest from English Premier League giants Liverpool.

Ayew's younger brother Jordan, who had a good game also praised the skillful midfielder.

"And hopefully he can keep on shining because he has a really bright future," said Jordan after the game.

Ghana will next face Uruguay in the final group game with a place in the last 16 at stake.

 

 

 

