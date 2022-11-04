World Cup 2022: Hearts of Oak defender Dennis Korsah makes Ghana's preliminary squad

Hearts of Oak defender Dennis Korsah has been included in Ghana's preliminary squad for World Cup in Qatar.

The left-back is a member of the 55-man squad Otto Addo revealed on Friday and will be hoping to make the final list.

Korsah joined Hearts of Oak in early 2022 and has improved tremendously, earning him several call-ups to the Black Stars.

The 26-year-old was impressive in Black Galaxies' qualification to the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) which will be held next year.

The final list will be submitted to FIFA on November 14, 10 days before Ghana’s first match against Portugal.

The four-time African champions will also play South Korea and Uruguay.