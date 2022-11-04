World Cup 2022: Hearts of Oak duo Dennis Korsah and Daniel Afriyie named in Black Stars provisional squad

Hearts of Oak duo Dennis Korsah and Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh have been named in the 55-man provisional squad of Ghana coach Otto Addo.

Defender Korsah is making a return to the team after missing the international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua while Barnieh keeps his place in the squad.

Afriyie-Barnieh featured in the friendly win over Nicaragua in September.

The pair will be assessed before the final squad is named on November 15 before the World Cup begin five days later in Qatar. Ghana will travel to Qatar with a 26-man squad.

The Black Stars are making a return to the World Cup later this month after missing the 2018 edition in Russia.

The four-time African champions have been drawn alongside 2016 European champions Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Ghana's best performance at the World Cup was in 2010 when the team reached the quarter-final losing to Uruguay on penalties.