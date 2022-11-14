World Cup 2022: Hearts of Oak react to Daniel Afriyie Barnieh making Black Stars final squad for Qatar 

Hearts of Oak have congratulated Daniel Afriyie Barnieh after making Ghana's final squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The AFCON U20 champion is among two-home based players to have made Otto Addo's 26-man list for the tournament which was announced on Monday.

Afriyie Barnieh has been in top form for both Hearts of Oak and the various national teams this season.

Barnieh was the leading top scorer for the Black Galaxies as they secured qualification to the CHAN tournament to be staged in Algeria next year.

He was also instrumental as the Black Meteors eliminated Mozambique in the qualifiers to progress to the final round where they face Dr Congo.

The Phobians have congratulated the young star after making the final squad for the tournament.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh could make his debut at the tournament when Ghana face their group opponents Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.