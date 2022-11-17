World Cup 2022: Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh gets first Ghana start in Switzerland friendly

Hearts of Oak talisman Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been handed his first senior start for Ghana in friendly against Switzerland on Thursday morning.

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo named the 21-year-old attacker in his starting lineup to face the European side in Pre-World Cup test game.

Barnieh who has previously played just ten minutes since making his debut gets the opportunity to impress the technical handlers of the team.

Ghana is tackling Switzerland in last preparatory game before the World Cup in Qatar at the Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

Addo has the opportunity to see the strength and capabilities of his 26-member team selected for the global tournament.

Black Stars open their World Cup account next week when they take on Portugal at the 978 Stadium in Doha on November 24, 2022.

Below is the starting lineup:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (GK) - Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul Rahman Baba - Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Andre Ayew (C) - Jordan Ayew, Iñaki Williams, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.