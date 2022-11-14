GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

World Cup 2022: 'Highest form of national pride for me' – Gideon Mensah on Ghana selection for Qatar

Published on: 14 November 2022
World Cup 2022: 'Highest form of national pride for me' – Gideon Mensah on Ghana selection for Qatar
Gideon Mensah

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah stated that being selected for the World Cup is the "highest form of national pride."

The left-back is one of 26 players named by Otto Addo for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, and the AJ Auxerre man is overjoyed.

"Highest form of national pride. It's an honour and a dream come true to represent my country at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Love and appreciate the support from each and every one who's part of this journey. Let’s go Ghana,” Gideon Mensah wrote on Twitter.

 

The 24-year-old was instrumental in qualification, so it's only fair that he was called up for the big tournament.

Black Stars are set to camp in Abu Dhabi, where they will play their final pre-tournament friendly against Switzerland on Thursday, November 17.

Ghana face Portugal in their World Cup opener on November 24. They are joined in Group H by South Korea and Uruguay.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more