World Cup 2022: How British media reported Ghana's first goal against South Korea

Ghana defeated South Korea in a tense match at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

After their opening 3-2 defeat to Portugal, Black Stars needed three points to avoid being eliminated early and appeared to be on their way to victory after Mohammed Salisu and Kudus put them up 2-0 at halftime.

However, Gue-Sung Cho struck twice in three minutes after the break before Ajax's 22-year-old Kudus scored the game-winner in the 68th minute.

Ghana's first goal was highly debatable. Jordan Ayew's brilliant free-kick caused havoc in the Korean box, and Salisu reacted quickly to score.

However, VAR was called in to check and the goal was confirmed despite the ball hitting captain Andre Ayew's hand.

Telegraph' said, “The goal was recognized even though he played handball. It was scored, but it is controversial."

British public broadcaster 'BBC' pointed out Korea's defence, "Rather than a handball foul, Korea was very embarrassed by Ghana's free kick situation. It did not handle it properly."

The UK's 'Evening Standard' said, "Handball fouls have emerged as a problem, but I have seen opponents like this tolerated handball before."

The victory for Ghana sets up a tense final group game against Uruguay. Both teams will renew their rivalry on Friday, with Ghana needing a draw or win to qualify and Uruguay needing to win.