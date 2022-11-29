World Cup 2022: How Ghana's group H is shaping up ahead of final matches on Friday

Uruguay have dropped to bottom in group H ahead of the final matches in the group on Friday following their 2-0 defeat to Portugal.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as the European powerhouse overcame the South Americans on Monday night to leave them bottom of the group.

Portugal have secured qualification to the Round of 16 by virtue of their second successive victory after their controversial 3-2 win over Ghana in their opening match.

Ghana are now second in Group H on three points and require just at least a draw against Uruguay to advance to the knockout stage.

Portugal will face off with South Korea, who lie third on the table with one point but with a superior goal difference of minus 1.

In a likely or unlikely event that Uruguay beats Ghana in their final group game on Friday, they will still be concerned about the result in the match involving Portugal and South Korea.

After the two round of matches were completed on Monday, only host nation Qatar and Canada have been eliminated.

Portugal, Brazil and France are the only three nations with a perfect record - winning their opening two matches in the tournament.