World Cup 2022: How many players on World Cup squads for each team?

FIFA will be making a number of accommodations. One of those is a slight increase in squad size for the 2022 edition, as FIFA will allow more players to be available to national team coaches on their roster.

Why squad sizes were increased for World Cup 2022

FIFA said the changes were made "given the need to retain additional flexibility due to the unique timing of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the global calendar, as well as the broader context of the disruptive effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on squads before and during tournaments."

Essentially, they increased the number of players allowed from 23 to 26 due to the strain on players through the 2022/23 season.

With the 2022 World Cup happening in November and December, domestic leagues have been forced to fit the same number of fixtures into a season calendar that is five weeks shorter, a tall task that will likely see players stretched to their limits.

The number of personnel on the bench is increasing as well, with a total of 15 players allowed on the bench, increasing from the usual 12.

FIFA stated that a total of 26 individuals will be allowed on a team's bench, with the 15 players joined by a maximum of 11 team staff.

Additionally, FIFA's regulations allow teams to replace players up to 24 hours prior to their first match due to injury or COVID-19 infection. Replacements must come from the team's preliminary squad list.