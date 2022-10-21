World Cup 2022: How many players will be allowed on the bench?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will see more players on the bench compared to previous competitions.

For the first time in the history of the World Cup, teams will be allowed to name a squad between 23 to 26 players.

The number of people on the bench with depend on the size of the team.

However, the number will not exceed 26, with a standard of 15 players and 11 officials on the bench. At least one of the members of the bench should be a medical doctor.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo is expected to submit a minimum of 35 and a maximum of 55 names as required by FIFA for his preliminary squad.

With five substitutions per team every match (an increase from three) in full force for the first time at the Mundial, FIFA confirmed in June that participating teams will be allowed to name squads of up to 26 players each (including three goalkeepers).

This is up from the previous 23-man list maximum, with 23 now becoming the minimum number a team must carry.

Additionally, FIFA's regulations allow teams to replace players up to 24 hours prior to their first match due to injury or COVID-19 infection.

Replacements must come from the team's preliminary squad list.

Addo will submit his final 26-man squad list on Monday, November 14, 2022 six days before the kicks of the opening ceremony and match of the World Cup.

FIFA will officially announce the final squads of all 32 nations to compete in Qatar on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.