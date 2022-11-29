World Cup 2022: How the media reacted to South Korea's midfielder Lee Kang-in performance against Ghana 

South Korean midfielder Lee Kang got a lot of ratings from the media for his performance against Ghana in the World Cup game on Monday.

Korea lost 3-2 to Ghana at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayan.

Lee Kang-in came on as a substitute to help Korea cancel a two-goal lead taken by Ghana in the second half before Mohammed Kudus scored the match winner for the West African side.

The Mallorca midfielder registered an assist for the team's equalizer which was scored by Cho Kyu-seong.

Here are some comments on the performance of the Korean midfielder after the game who most pundits wished he had started the game.

“Lee Kang-in posted a great cross from the left less than a minute after entering, and Cho Kyu-seong scored a comeback goal without a mistake.” It's amazing,” he said.

“Every time the Taegeuk Warriors regained possession, the players first looked for Lee Kang-in to start the attack. Every ball Lee Kang-in sent into the box caused fear in the Ghanaian defense, and Lee Kang-in's movement gave Son Heung-min more space.”

The media continued, “Lee Kang-in definitely showed his skills and proved that he could do the same on the World Cup stage. In Friday's must-win game against Portugal, Lee Kang-in can prove the difference. The biggest question is whether or not Lee Kang-in is given 90 minutes to do so.”

Lee Kang-in in an interview after the game said, "It is the coach's decision to play as a starter or not. I have 100% confidence in the director's decision. If I get a chance to play, I will help the team as much as possible.”