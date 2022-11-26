GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
World Cup 2022: How the World Media reacted to Portugal's win against Ghana 

Published on: 26 November 2022
epa10325572 Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 947 in Doha, Qatar, 24 November 2022. EPA/Abir Sultan

 

Marca (Spain): Ronaldo and João reign supreme

Portugal took a while to arrive in Qatar, but the wait was worth it. A dubious penalty on Cristiano, which he converted, opened the triumph. A historic goal that makes CR7 the first to score in five World Cups."

Gazzetta dello Sport (Italy): with the right foot

"Portugal started off on the right foot and an important hand, as has been happening for some time, was given by Ronaldo, against a tough Ghana, who defended well, ran a lot, but built little."

L'Équipe (France): monotonous and fragile

"Portugal trembled until the end. It was initially monotonous and then fragile. Its performance was far from the standards that a candidate for the world title should have."

 

Globo Esporte (Brazil): emotion and movement

"After the 1-0 score, the match took on an air of emotion and a lot of movement. André Ayew scored the first goal for an African team in this World Cup, but it all ended like this: Portugal won on their debut."

 

The Guardian (England): stadium in ecstasy

"A boring game turned into a thriller and, cutting it all, Ronaldo managed to dominate the story. At times, it seemed that most of the stadium wanted him to score and were ecstatic to see the wish granted."

 

 

