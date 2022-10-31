World Cup 2022: I don't know if I'm going to Qatar – Nico Williams

In a recent joint interview with his brother Inaki Williams, Nico Williams admitted that he does not know if he will be included in Spain's World Cup squad.

The Williams brothers hope to see each other in Qatar, and while Inaki is certain to be there on Ghana's ticket, Nico, the younger brother, is less certain.

The pair, who both play for Athletic Bilbao in Spain, spoke to 'DAZN' about a variety of current issues, including their possible participation in the World Cup, their mutual assistance in growing as players, and so on.

"I feel good, I feel comfortable playing with my brother. we get better through the game, and I think he's doing very well. [Ernesto] Valverde tells us to stay calm, to enjoy ourselves on the pitch. Like any other player,” Nico said,

"In the end, I try to help him as much as possible, I try to give him the advice that I could have from other references such as De Marcos, Muniain, Aduriz or Gurpegui. I try to help and advise him as much as possible, but he also has to make mistakes to learn from their mistakes ", added the eldest of the brothers.

Nico discussed the possibility of representing Spain at the Qatar World Cup, saying "I don't know if I'm going to go, but with work, I think that in the end, the results will come and hopefully I can go. I'm going step by step ".

Inaki answering the same question said, "I think I would be more divided, but in the end, because of the family, in this case, the majority would go with me, because in the end they live in Ghana and they grew up there. But the success of either of them is a joy for either of them. I think that the one who would have the worst time would be our mother, yes, she would suffer and her heart would be divided. "

The interview ended with Inaki revealing the existence of a bet between the brothers: "We have a small bet that we leave between us, but if my brother manages to win it, he will have a good gift ."