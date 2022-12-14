World Cup 2022: I hope France will not respect us – Morocco coach Walid Regragui

Morocco coach Walid Regragui confirmed Morocco's desire to defeat France in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, saying the Atlas Lions can pull off another surprise.

Morocco have surpassed the best feat by an African team and hope to make more history by reaching the final.

They became the first African country to reach the World Cup's last four after beating Portugal by a lone goal last Saturday.

At the pre-match press conference on Tuesday Regragui said "We would like to enter history. We do not want to wait 40 years until there is a chance to pass. Tomorrow is our chance to put an African team on top of the World Cup. Maybe I'm a little crazy, but some said Africa has 5 teams. We are not here, and tomorrow we will try to reach the final.”

“We have many injuries, but we recover quickly, and we have medical staff at a very high level, and there is good news, and we will make the decision (regarding the formation) in the last moments. I did not eliminate anyone, and another was not sure of being in the starting lineup.”

“We would like to change the mentality, and this is what I told the players. We will play tomorrow to go to the final, and this is our state of mind, hoping that the opponent will not respect us, because if they play at their best levels and respect us, it will be difficult, and we went through the hardest journey and everyone expected us to go out, and I said at the beginning of the tournament we dream.” By winning the World Cup, tomorrow we will fight for our goal."

“We have the best fans in the world, perhaps similar to the Brazilians and the Argentines. I am happy that the world now knows the Moroccan fans. They are crazy, they love their team and travel behind it anywhere, and there will be at least 20,000 fans against France. We will play the match as if we were in our stadium, not It is financially easy for the fans to come to Qatar."

“I hold two nationalities, French and Moroccan, but I am happy to face France, and I am here as a Moroccan and a coach for Morocco, and the matter is the same whether we face France or England, so facing these teams increases our experience, so I do not care who we face. We are playing for Morocco, and whatever the outcome, we will be happy, whether Morocco or France win, because we live together and rejoice together."

“We will play as we know, how do you focus on all these statistics and the chances expected to score and these things, we are here to win, and if we can keep the ball we will, and if not, then so be it, but I do not think that they will leave us the ball, and we have to find solutions and prevent their attack.