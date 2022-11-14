World Cup 2022: "I hope Ghanaians understand my team"- Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo believes the best 26 players have been selected for the World Cup in Qatar.

The former Ghana international announced his squad for the tournament on Monday, leaving out some top performing Ghanaian players abroad including KRC Genk's Joseph Paintsil.

"It's just a pity [that not all players can get into team], but that's just the way football is," he said during the announcement of his team in Accra on Monday.

“I have done my best and I hope everyone would understand just a little bit how we put our team together."

The Black Stars are making a return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 edition in Russia four years ago.

The four-time African champions have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and inaugural winner Uruguay.

The Black Stars will open their World Cup campaign with a game against 2016 European champions Portugal on November 24.