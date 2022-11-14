World Cup 2022: I hope Ghanaians understand my team selection - Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo says he hopes Ghanaians will have no complaints about his 26-man selection for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Addo announced his final squad for the Mundial on Monday, November prior to the team opening their camping.

Even before the official announcement of the team, Ghanaians had complained about the reported omission of Joseph Paintsil and Jeffery Schlupp.

However, after naming his men for the occasion, Addo has asked Ghanaians to be on the team’s side as not everyone can be at the World Cup.

"It's just a pity [that not all players can get into the team], but that's just the way football is,” he said.

“I have done my best and I hope everyone would understand just a little bit how we put our team together."

Black Stars will start their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea and Uruguay.