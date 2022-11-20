World Cup 2022: I support Senegal ahead of Ghana; Former Nigeria star Julius Aghahowa

Former Nigeria international Julius Aghahowa has thrown his support behind Senegal at the expense of Ghana ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 40-year-0ld is backing the Teranga Lions to make Africa proud at the global tournament in the Middle East.

Five African countries will represent the continent including Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia.

But former Nigeria star Julius Aghahowa had adopted Senegal as his new found nation to support during the tournament.

Aghahowa disclosed this during the unveiling of Goldberg Premium Lager and Life Continental as the official beers of the Super Eagles.

“We have the African champions and I will be going for Senegal but I know they don’t like me very much in Senegal because I did to them at AFCON 2000 and AFCON 2002 and they will not forget that," he said

“Despite that I will still support them because they worked very hard to become African champions and they will represent the continent very well.”

He added: “It’s going to be a different ball game because Nigeria is not playing so the whole country will feel it the fans will be relax as well.

“Even the big brands have withdrawn from sponsorships, some of the broadcasting stations were suppose to travel to Qatar to represent their brands and also promote these companies as well. But at the end of the day we didn’t qualify and we all lost out.”

Ghana ditched the Super Eagles out of the tournament, beating their eternal West African rivals on the away-goal rule.