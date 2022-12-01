World Cup 2022: I was playing colts in Ashiaman when Luis Suarez handball incident happened- Thomas Partey  

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says he was playing at the colts level when the Luiz Suarez handball incident against Ghana occurred at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Suarez, 35, was sent off for keeping out Dominic Adiyiah's goal-bound header with his hands in the final minute of extra-time in the 2010 quarterfinal in Soccer City, South Africa.

A late penalty miss from Asamoah Gyan saw Ghana losing 4-2 on penalties as Uruguay advanced to the next stage of the competition.

After 12 years since the handball incident, Ghana and Uruguay square off in another epic encounter with both teams in a need of a win to qualify to the round of 16.

Thomas Partey, 29, who was mandated by the team to carry out Ghana's pre-match talk duties ahead of the game revealed he was then a young player when he watched the World Cup match.

"I was very young and playing colts in Ashiaman", Partey disclosed.

"It was a game of football and everything can happen. We had the chance to score the penalty, we were unlucky the ball didn’t go in. We know what we are going to do. We are going in to this game, well prepared, we know what we have to do to be able to win , we have worked hard and stay to the ground of our coach", he added.

Ghana and Uruguay face off at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra for the final group game on Friday.