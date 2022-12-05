World Cup 2022: 'I will always be by his side' - Lionel Messi consoles Suarez on Uruguay elimination

Lionel Messi says he will always be by the side of former teammate and friend Luis Suarez following Uruguay's exit from the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Suarez made two goal contributions as Uruguay defeated Ghana 2-0 in their final group game at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

The win wasn't enough to help the South American side progress to the next round due to South Korea's win over Portugal in the other group game.

Suarez was weeping on the bench when he found out his side were on the brink of elimination despite the win against Ghana.

After Argentina's win against Australia, Messi was asked about Luis Suarez tears during the Ghana game and the seven-time ballon d'Or winner responded, "I will always be by his side."

"everything that happens to him, as far as good as in bad, I will be by your side.

"It was sad that they were left out the way they were," he said about the light blue

"It's football, it happens, and you have to think about what's coming, just like we do in the Netherlands.", he added.