World Cup 2022: I will support Ghana if I don’t make final squad - Alidu Seidu

Clermont defender Alidu Seidu says should it happen that he does not make Otto Addo’s final squad for the World Cup, he will still support the team.

The versatile player is one of the many names in the 55-man provisional list and awaits information on the final 26-man list.

Reports on Tuesday revealed some players have been left out of the list yet to be made public while some also have a chance of going to Qatar.

But Seidu believes missing out on the list for the tournament doesn’t mean he will stop supporting the Black Stars.

“The players that he [Otto Addo] is going to call even if I’m part or not, I will always try and support Ghana,” he told JoySports via Star Connect.

“I know the players who will be going to the World Cup will give their best.”

The 22-year-old made his Black Stars debut during the 2022 Kirin Cup in Japan.