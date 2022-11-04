World Cup 2022: Ibrahim Tanko, Ignatius Fosu and two other local coaches to be sent to Qatar

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has decided to send four Ghana Premier League coaches to the World Cup in Qatar.

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko is joined by Dreams FC's Ignatius Osei-Fosu and former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko gaffers Samuel Boadu and Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The coaches will travel to Qatar for educational purposes and will use the opportunity to gain experience at the global stage.

Tanko was previously part of the technical team of the Black Stars, assisting Kwesi Appiah at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He also combines his work at Accra Lions with his role as Black Meteors coach.

The Black Stars are making a return to the World Cup after edging Nigeria in the play-offs in March. Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

The four-time African champions have set the target of reaching the semi-final of the World Cup in Qatar.