World Cup 2022: I'm prepared to help my team as a starter or substitute- Raphael Leao 

Portugal winger Raphael Leao says he is ever ready to help the team as a starter or substitute in the ongoing competition.

The AC Milan star scored his first goal in the tournament against Ghana at the Stadium 974 on Thursday.

Leao scored with his first touch in the game after coming on as a substitute.

Speaking at the mixed zone section after the Ghana win, Raphael Leao

"It's always up to the manager. If I'm in the starting line-up, I'm prepared to help my team. But even coming on from the bench, I'll do the same. The important thing is that I can help the team."

"We saw a bit of the game [between Uruguay and South Korea]. They are two strong, difficult teams. Now we have to think about the next game, with Uruguay, who have players up front with a lot of quality."

"I was focused, I knew what I had to do, the important thing was to give my best, because the game was a bit broken. I went in and I was happy.", he added.