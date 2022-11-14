World Cup 2022: In-form Cukaricki star Samuel Owusu left out of Ghana's final squad

FK Cukaricki star Samuel Owusu has been left out of Ghana's final 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The hugely talented and highly-rated wideman, who has excelled this season in Serbia's top flight, was among the 55 provisional players named by the gaffer.

However, the former Al Fahya wideman did not make the final cut after the 26-man squad was announced by the coach on Monday.

Owusu has not been called up to the Black Stars since the team were eliminated in the group stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in January of this year, but he has earned the latest call-up and is overjoyed.

The speedster has proven his worth whenever he has been given the chance to play for the Black Stars but sadly misses out on the global showpiece.

Owusu hasn't missed a league game since missing the first two. He has appeared in 14 consecutive games, demonstrating his importance to FK Cukaricki, who are currently fourth in the Serbian league.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2. Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament.

At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.

Their humiliating exit saw them fail to win a match in 22 appearances at the finals and finish bottom of their group.

But Ghana have struggled for form since edging out Nigeria for a place in Qatar in a tie marred by crowd violence in the second leg.

Such is the level of concern over their recent travails that some are even calling for Addo to be replaced before the World Cup, while the country itself has sought divine intervention by having two national days of prayer and fasting in a bid to reverse their fortunes ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have won just two of their 12 matches this year.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by the Central African Republic, ranked 132 in the world by FIFA, in their first AFCON qualifier in June, before being thrashed 4-1 by Japan and drawing 0-0 with Chile.