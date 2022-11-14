World Cup 2022: In-form Genk forward Joseph Paintsil shockingly misses out in Qatar

Genk winger Joseph Paintsil has been dropped from the Black Stars' final squad for the 2022 World Cup in a confirmed list on Monday.

Paintsil, 24, responded to his international snub by grabbing an assist for Genk on Sunday in their Belgian Pro League win over Anderlecht.

The highly-rated winger was included in Otto Addo’s preliminary squad but has been left out of the final list for the competition in Qatar.

The 24-year-old has been impressive this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists in the Jupiler Pro League.

The Ghanaian wideman has played in the vast majority of their First Division A games in 2022/2023, making 14 appearances overall and accumulating 1,026 minutes of playing time.

He has been selected in the starting XI in 12 of these appearances across their 17 fixtures and entered as a substitute on two occasions.

The forward has netted six goals in the Belgian Jupiler League this season, whilst he also ranks joint second for First Division A assists this campaign having assisted six goals for his team-mates.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2. Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament.

At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.

Their humiliating exit saw them fail to win a match in 22 appearances at the finals and finish bottom of their group.

But Ghana have struggled for form since edging out Nigeria for a place in Qatar in a tie marred by crowd violence in the second leg.

Such is the level of concern over their recent travails that some are even calling for Addo to be replaced before the World Cup, while the country itself has sought divine intervention by having two national days of prayer and fasting in a bid to reverse their fortunes ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have won just two of their 12 matches this year.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by the Central African Republic, ranked 132 in the world by FIFA, in their first AFCON qualifier in June, before being thrashed 4-1 by Japan and drawing 0-0 with Chile.