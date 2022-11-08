World Cup 2022: In-form Joseph Paintsil dropped from Ghana squad

Genk forward Joseph Paintsil has been dropped from the Black Stars' final squad for the 2022 World Cup, Ghanasoccernet can report.

The highly-rated winger was included in Otto Addo’s preliminary squad but has been left out of the final list for the competition in Qatar.

Addo is said to have informed Paintsil about his decision.

The 24-year-old has been impressive this season, scoring six goals and providing five assists in the Jupiler Pro League.

In a recent interview with a Belgian newspaper, the forward revealed he was hoping to make the cut for the World Cup, and Addo’s decision would leave him gutted.

Ghana are expected to begin their camping in Abu Dhabi on November 10 before facing Switzerland in a friendly game seven days later.

Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.