World Cup 2022: Inaki Williams honoured to be included in Ghana's final squad 

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams says he is honoured to have been named in Ghana's final squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The former Spain international is set to compete in his first tournament with the Black Stars after committing to the West African country earlier this year.

He made his debut in September, playing against Brazil, and four days later was handed his first start as the Black Stars defeated Nicaragua.

The Black Stars technical team, led by Otto Addo, were impressed by Inaki's performance in both and have included him in the 26-man squad.

In an interview with Athletic Bilbao’s media channel, Williams said, "It's an honour to represent the country of my parents and most of my family.

"What better way to represent Athletic than playing in a World Cup and with the Black Stars."

Black Stars are set to camp in Abu Dhabi, where they will play their final pre-tournament friendly against Switzerland on Thursday, November 17.

Ghana face Portugal in their World Cup opener on November 24. They are joined in Group H by South Korea and Uruguay.