World Cup 2022: Inaki Williams makes promise to Ghana fans ahead of Qatar tournament

Former Spain international Inaki Williams has promised to give his all in his first tournament with Ghana.

Willimas, who was born in Bilbao, confirmed in June that he would play for Ghana and will make his debut at this year's World Cup in Qatar.

"I'm going to try to enjoy the moment, my roots, and try to give back to Ghana the opportunity it has given me," Williams said.

The 28-year-old has made three appearances so far, including his debut against Brazil and was involved in Ghana's pre-World Cup friendly victory over Switzerland last week.

The Athletic Bilbao striker should have scored in that game, but he failed to direct a free header towards goal. It, however, didn't matter because the Black Stars won 2-0 thanks to goals from Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Salisu, sending the team to Qatar full of confidence.

Williams is expected to start Ghana's Group H opener against Portugal on Thursday.