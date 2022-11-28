World Cup 2022: Injuries rock Korea ahead of Ghana game 

Ghana are without injury worries ahead of their second World Cup game against South Korea on Monday at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The Black Stars lost 3-2 to Portugal in their opening Group H at Stadium 974 on Thursday whilst Korea held Uruguay to a goalless draw.

Speaking ahead of the game Ghana coach Otto Addo admitted Korea is a strong side but is confident of victory.

"Korea is a very strong opponent." I will get the best results.”, Otto Addo said at the pre-match conference.

There are currently no injuries in the Ghana camp ahead of the game whilst South Korea has to deal with some injuries in their camp.

Wolverhampton star Hwang Hee-chan is a major doubt as well as Napoli's Kim Min-Jae who has been ruled out of the game.

The Napoli defender has not trained with the side in the past few days and will take a miracle to see him return to action.