World Cup 2022: Injury rocks Portugal ahead of Uruguay clash on Monday 

Published on: 26 November 2022
Portugal's midfielder #25 Otavio talks to Portugal's coach Fernando Santos as he leaves the field after picking up an injury during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 24, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

 

Portugal could be without  Otávio and Nuno Mendes ahead of Monday's second group game against Uruguay in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Otávio, who made his debut in the competition , was forced to leave before the hour of the game, due to an injury to the back of his right thigh.

The FC Porto midfielder did not train with the team on Saturday and is likely to be ruled out of the tie on Monday.

Nuno Mendes is also racing ahead of time to be declared fit for the game.

The PSG left-back has complained of a muscle problem and continues to work on his recovery.

The duo did not train with the team on Saturday as monitored by the GHANAsoccernet.com when the training was open to the media.

Portugal could be without the two players when they play Uruguay on Monday.

The 2016 European champions will be hoping to seal qualification to the next stage with a win against the South American side.

 

 

 

