World Cup 2022: Injury worries for Ghana trio Kyereh, Iddrisu and Ofori ahead of final squad naming

Published on: 12 November 2022
Ghana trio Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Iddrisu Baba and Richard Ofori are racing against time to be fit for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 

Kyereh, who plays for Freiburg is Germany has been battling illness which has kept him out for almost two weeks while Baba picked up a knock during Real Mallorca La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid in midweek.

Meanwhile, Ofori after winning the MTN 8 Championship with Orlando Pirates last week felt some discomfort.

The trio's injury situation has left the technical team worried ahead of the announcement of the final 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

It is yet to be known if all three will be fit before the competition begins on November 20, but Addo could take a gamble with the three players who are key to the national team.

The World Cup squad will be announced on Monday as the West African giants make a return to football's biggest competition.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

