World Cup 2022: 'It has been a positive journey' - Black Stars defender Denis Odoi ahead of Portugal clash

Black Stars defender Denis Odoi has described Ghana's journey to the 2022 World Cup as positive as they prepare for their first game against Portugal.

The four-time African champions started the year poorly, finishing last in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group after losses to Morocco and Comoros while being held by Gabon.

Following the disastrous performance in Cameroon, coach Milovan Rajevac was fired and Otto Addo was appointed.

The change in coaching personnel did not change Ghana's status as an underdog when they faced Nigeria in the World Cup's final qualifying round.

The Super Eagles were heavily fancied to overcome Ghana in the two-legged tie, but the Black Stars prevailed, winning the tie on away goals in March, and are now in Doha, ready for their first game against the former European champions on Thursday.

"It has been a positive journey. I think sometimes you have to hit rock bottom to learn and I think that's what happened to us. Obviously, Ghana performed very poorly at AFCON 2021. But we have to grow from this experience," Odoi said on Tuesday.

Both teams arrived in Qatar after impressive victories and are confident of making a strong start in Qatar.

Portugal defeated Nigeria in Lisbon despite the absence of captain Ronaldo, who was suffering from stomach problems, while Ghana defeated Switzerland in Abu Dhabi.

The game will take place at Stadium 974 and will begin at 4 p.m. local time.