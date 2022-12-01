World Cup 2022: It was a sad day for me - Ghana coach Otto Addo recalls 2010 defeat to Uruguay

Ghana coach Otto Addo admits he was disappointed after the Black Stars failed to advance to the World Cup semi-finals in South Africa in 2010.

Ghana suffered a bitter and contentious quarter-final defeat at the hands of Uruguay, or at least Luis Suarez.

Those memories are likely to resurface when the Black Stars take the field at Al Janoub Stadium.

"In general, it is about perspective. If the same incident had happened the other way round people would have talked about it and for him, it is not a topic” he said.

"It was a sad day for me but based on my perspective it is not a big topic and going into the match like any other match"

A win against Uruguay would seal a spot in the round of 16 for the African side.

A draw would push their tally to four points, which would mean it would have to rely on other teams and their results to ensure its passage in the knockout. cause.

If South Korea does not win against Portugal, Ghana need at least a point to go through to the pre-quarterfinals.

If South Korea win, a draw between Ghana and Uruguay would put Korea and Ghana level on points and the team with the higher goal difference would qualify.

If South Korea draw against Portugal, Ghana will be level on points with Uruguay and the team with a higher goal difference would make it to the last 16.

If Ghana lose against Uruguay, it will be out of contention for progression.