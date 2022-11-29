World Cup 2022: It was emotional with ups and downs - Ghana coach Otto Addo after South Korea win

Ghana coach Otto Addo claimed that the Black Stars' valiant victory over South Korea was emotional and full of ups and downs.

In a thrilling game at the Education City Stadium, the African team earned their first points of the competition and still has a chance to advance to the second round thanks to two goals from Mohammed Kudus and frantic defending.

Ghana led 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals from Mohammed Salisu and Kudus, but South Korea came back with two goals in three minutes from Cho Gue-sung, who embodied his team's tenacity by attacking the ball and scoring twice in a row.

However, Ghana quickly retook the lead, seizing the one opportunity they had to score the game-winning goal in the second half through Kudus.

“It was emotional with the ups and downs. South Korea did very well, pushed and pressed us,” said Ghana coach Otto Addo.

“We were struggling, we wanted to stop the crosses, but we didn’t put enough intensity into stopping the crosses. There was passionate defending and good goalkeeping ... in the end, we were a bit lucky.”

Ghana take on Uruguay in a rematch of their quarterfinal match from 2010, which the South Americans won, knowing that a win or draw would guarantee their qualification this time.