World Cup 2022: 'It will be a great experience' - Ghana star Mohammed Kudus on clash with Portugal's Ronaldo

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has acknowledged that he is eager to face Cristiano Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever play the game, in Qatar.

Ghana will face Portugal in the 2022 World Cup on November 20, and Kudus says it will be a great experience to face the Manchester United star, who has won five Ballon d'Or awards.

“I think it will be a great moment to share the same pitch with an iconic player like Cristiano Ronaldo. We all look up to him and watched him on TV so it will be a great experience sharing the same field with him but with all the respect, we will approach the game with the same mentality,” he stated on Countdown Qatar on TV3.

“It’s a big inspiration for us you know. There are many of these guys we have been looking up to and there are some in the team that we didn’t go to the World Cup with. It’s a big inspiration for me but on the other hand, we can’t get too carried away by the occasion. My mentality is approaching every single game like when I was playing in the academy,” he added.

The 22-year-old has been in excellent form at Ajax ahead of the World Cup, scoring 10 goals in all competitions, and is expected to play an important role in Ghana's group games against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.