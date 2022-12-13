World Cup 2022: Italy legend Del Piero believes Morocco can win trophy

Former Italian star Alessandro Del Piero praised Morocco's national team for reaching the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, an unprecedented feat.

The Atlas Lions had captured the world's attention after qualifying from Group F as winners, eliminating Belgium and Canada, then beating Spain in the World Cup last 16, before defeating Portugal to make history.

"Morocco wrote history. They have presented a wonderful tournament so far. They have a good coach and many distinguished players,” Del Piero, who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, said.

"By reaching this role, they are a team that is, of course, a candidate to win the World Cup title."

The Moroccan national team is preparing for a fiery confrontation against France, next Wednesday, in the World Cup semi-finals.

No African or Arab team has ever qualified for this stage in the World Cup throughout the history of the tournament.