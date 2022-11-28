World Cup 2022: 'It's a very big step' - Otto Addo on local coaches leading African teams in Qatar

Ghana coach Otto Addo believes that having African coaches lead the continent's five teams in the 2022 World Cup is a significant step forward for African football.

Addo, who played for Ghana, is one of five African coaches leading the five African teams at the World Cup in Qatar. He joins Cameroon's Rigobert Song, Senegal's Aliou Cisse, Morocco's Walid Regragui and Tunisia's Jalel Kadri.

“I think this is a very big step for Africa. In the previous years, there were not so many coaches, so it's a big task for Africa to develop more coaches — not only to coach African teams, but to coach other teams, teams in Europe, and I think the world is lacking this,” Addo said.

So far, Senegal and Morocco have better chances of qualifying for the next stage while Tunisia, Ghana and Cameroon are in danger of an early exit.

Ghana lost their opener 3-2 against Portugal and must beat South Korea on Monday to get back on track.

The Koreans are level on one point with Uruguay and two points behind Portugal. Ghana are currently second in the standings, but another defeat would see them eliminated from the World Cup.