World Cup 2022: Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba reveals why South Korea lost to Ghana

Former Ivory Coast and Chelsea forward Didier Drogba insists the difference between Ghana and South Korea in their World Cup clash was efficiency.

According Drogba, who works as a BBC pundit for the World Cup, South Korea lost because they failed to take their chances.

“Korea had many opportunities to create something, but it was not efficient at all. That is the difference between Ghana," he said on BBC.

The Asians dominated possession but failed to make it count as Mohammed Kudus stole the show with a brace that saw Ghana record their first win at the tournament.

Mohammed Salisu opened the scoring after smashing home following a scrappy defending by South Korea after Jordan Ayew whipped in a brilliant cross.

Few minutes later, Kudus met a swinging cross from Ayew to double Ghana's lead before half time.

However, after the break, South Korea forward Cho Geu-sung inspired a mini-comeback after netting two goals in the space of three minutes.

Ghana responded eight minutes later through Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

The Black Stars will next face Uruguay in the final group game on Friday, December 2, 2022.