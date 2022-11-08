World Cup 2022: Jeffrey Schlupp dropped from Ghana’s final squad for Qatar

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey has been excluded from Ghana’s final squad for the World Cup, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Schlupp was named in the provisional squad announced last week Friday by the Ghana FA and was tipped to be among the players to make the final 26 due to his performance with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League this season.

The former Leicester City midfielder has been dropped by our checks and will not be boarding the plane to Qatar for the World Cup.

Coach Otto Addo has communicated his decision to the players who have been dropped according to our sources.

Jeffrey Schlupp, Majeed Ashimeru, Felix Afena-Gyan, Joseph Paintsil have all been excluded from the final squad as reported by GHANAsoccernet.com.

The 29-year-old has made 13 appearances for Crystal Palace this season.

Coach Otto Addo is set to name his final squad on November 10,2022.

Ghana will make it tournament return against Portugal on November 24, before playing Uruguay and Korea Republic in Group H.

More to follow…