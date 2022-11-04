World Cup 2022: Joel Fameyah included in Ghana's 55-man preliminary squad for Qatar

Rubin Kazan forward Joel Fameyah makes a return to the Black Stars squad for the World Cup.

The former Asokwa Deportivo striker has been named in Coach Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad for the tournament.

Fameyah makes a return to the team after his last game in a World Cup qualifier against South Africa under former coach Charles Kwabla Akunnor.

The 25-year-old plays in the Russian First divison for Rubin Kazan and has scored five goals in 13 appearances this season.

Fameyah will have to fight for a place in the final squad which is set to be named on November 10, 2022.

Ghana will play a final preparatory game against Switzerland on November 17, 2022 in Doha before the tournament kicks off on November 20.