World Cup 2022: Jojo Wallocott to join Black Stars in Qatar after surgery

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Jojo Wallocott will to travel to Qatar to join the Black Stars team despite missing out of the final squad for the tournament.

Due to a fractured finger, the 25-year-old shot-stopper was unable to make the tournament roster for the Black Stars.

According to sources, the Ghana FA has requested for the player to join the team after his surgery

Wollacott is set to undergo surgery this week and will fly to Qatar to join the team which has been confirmed by Charlton coach Gerner.

“According to what I hear, he will continue to travel with the Ghanaian team after surgery and will meet up with them "He stated on the club's website.

"Jojo will react to this setback with amazing maturity and a drive to bounce back even stronger, knowing what I know about him.

"I have nothing but admiration for him as a person.", he added.

Ghana has currently open camp in Abu Dhabi with a full house expected on Tuesday.

The Black Stars will play Switzerland in an international friendly on Thursday before moving to Qatar for the tournament.

Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the tournament.