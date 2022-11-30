GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

World Cup 2022: Jordan Ayew opens up on how young players are adapting to Black Stars team

Published on: 30 November 2022
World Cup 2022: Jordan Ayew opens up on how young players are adapting to Black Stars team

 

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew says the experience players are there to provide support to the young players in the team.

The Crystal Palace forward and his brother Andre Ayew are the only two players with World Cup experience in the current Black Stars team.

Jordan Ayew produced a masterclass in the game against South Korea on Monday with two brilliant assists in Ghana's 3-2 win over South Korea.

Speaking at the mix zone, Jordan Ayew alluded to the importance of experience players in the team.

“In every job, in every thing you do experience is key. We have great talent and great young guys as well and today’s game showed that we have to do what we had to do.”

“We’ll keep on speaking to the young ones to buy into our ideas and the coach’s as well and we’re here to make them comfortable”, he added.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more