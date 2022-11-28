World Cup 2022: Jordan Ayew returns to Ghana’s starting line up to face Korea

Jordan Ayew returns to Ghana’s starting line up to face South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Coach Otto Addo has ringed changes to his starting lineup with more offensive players for the game against Korea.

Ghana are in search of a win against the Asian side in order to enhance their chances of progressing to the Round of 16 after the Portugal defeat in the opening game.

Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah have been drafted to starting line up to replace Alidu Seidu and Baba Rahman who started in the Portugal game.

Salis Abdul Samed keeps his position in midfield together with Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus.

Jordan Ayew makes his first start after coming on as a substitute against Portugal in the opening game.

Jordan Ayew only hat-trick for the Black Stars was against Korea in a friendly game played in 2014.

[email protected] 🇬🇭 lineup:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (GK)

Tariq Lamptey

Daniel Amartey

Mohammed Salisu

Gideon Mensah

Salis Abdul Samed

Thomas Partey

Mohammed Kudus

Andre Ayew (C)

Jordan Ayew

Inaki Williams

