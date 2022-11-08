World Cup 2022: Kamal Sowah set to make Black Stars final squad

Club Brugge forward Kamal Sowah is set to be included in Ghana’s final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Prior to being involved in the provisional 55-man squad, Sowah had never received a call-up to represent the country due to his unavailability.

However, following his return to top form for Club Brugge, the technical team of the Black Stars have included him in their plans for the Mundial which is just 12 days away.

With casualty to some big names in the squad, Sowah’s place in the final list looks certain and the player could make his debut under Otto Addo when Ghana play in Qatar.

The youngster is expected to report to the team’s camp in Abu Dhabi when camping for the tournament begin.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H where they face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.